Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $452.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.57.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

