Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 480 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $696,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.57. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

