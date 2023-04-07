Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 106 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,468,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.57. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.