FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

