Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

