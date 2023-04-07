iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after buying an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,538,000 after buying an additional 92,467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $452.62. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

