Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 221 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.