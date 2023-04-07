Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $640,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $112.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $285.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

