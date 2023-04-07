Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2,772.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,685 shares of company stock valued at $45,314,643. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $473.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

