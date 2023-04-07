iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

