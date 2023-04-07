iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,467 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.95 and its 200-day moving average is $392.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $452.62. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.