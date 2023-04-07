Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

