FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $264.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.41.

NYSE FDX opened at $232.10 on Thursday. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

