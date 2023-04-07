Raymond James Upgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $285.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Melius began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.41.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $232.10 on Thursday. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.44.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.