Clarius Group LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,919,811. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.