Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.