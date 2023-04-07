United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile



Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

