Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after acquiring an additional 501,499 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 430,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

CMI stock opened at $220.33 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

