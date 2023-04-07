Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

