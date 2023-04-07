GDS Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

