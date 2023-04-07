Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,351 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

