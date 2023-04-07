SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 5,368 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

