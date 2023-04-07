Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,399 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

