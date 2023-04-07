Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,539,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,134,000 after acquiring an additional 122,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

