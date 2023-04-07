Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 1,204.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Entergy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.69.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.