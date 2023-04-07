Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 1,040 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

ANET stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average is $129.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

