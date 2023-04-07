Fox Factory’s (FOXF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.80.
Fox Factory Trading Up 4.3 %
Fox Factory stock opened at $111.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory
In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fox Factory by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
