Fox Factory’s (FOXF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory stock opened at $111.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fox Factory by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

