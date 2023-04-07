iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

