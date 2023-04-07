Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.7% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

