Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.19 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,228,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.81.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,840 shares of company stock valued at $15,961,460 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

