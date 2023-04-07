iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 172.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $452.62. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

