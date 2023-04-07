Calamos Advisors LLC Has $13.76 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,139 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

