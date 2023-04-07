US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 520 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $452.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.95 and its 200-day moving average is $392.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

