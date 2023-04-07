Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 18,701 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
