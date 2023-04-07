Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,282 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,871 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $197.34 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

