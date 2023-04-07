YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,398 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 4,577.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 334,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $69,514,000 after acquiring an additional 327,433 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $225.99 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

