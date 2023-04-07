Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $253,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.