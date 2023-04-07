Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Increased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Price Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.
About Visa
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.