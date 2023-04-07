Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 612 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Block by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Block by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $132.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $368,969.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,681,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,111 shares of company stock worth $23,074,313. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.