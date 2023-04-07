Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

