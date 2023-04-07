Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the Internet television network will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $29.18 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $339.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

