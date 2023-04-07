AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.68. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

