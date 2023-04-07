Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

