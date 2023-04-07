Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,201 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,547. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $229.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.74. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $370.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

