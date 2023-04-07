Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Roth Mkm began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.80.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

