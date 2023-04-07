Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $78.70 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

