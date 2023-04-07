Roth Capital Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Fox Factory Stock Up 4.3 %

FOXF stock opened at $111.68 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

