Roth Capital Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
FOXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.
Fox Factory Stock Up 4.3 %
FOXF stock opened at $111.68 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Insider Transactions at Fox Factory
In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
