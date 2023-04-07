CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.79.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.46.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.