Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 2,009 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.