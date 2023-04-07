Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 36,654 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,654 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after acquiring an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after acquiring an additional 477,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,312,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,332,000 after acquiring an additional 224,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.5 %

CTVA opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.